CANARI trains in drone technology for coastal mapping

Coastal view near Guayaguayare.

The Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) recently held training workshops in using drone technology for coastal mapping and monitoring in TT for 16 trainees from coastal management agencies, fisherfolk organisations and environmental non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The training took place as part of the project Integrating Digital Technologies and Participatory Tools to Support Coastal Community Resilience in TT (Tech4CoastalResilience). The project is being implemented by CANARI in partnership with the Fisheries Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and the Department of Marine Resources and Fisheries of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

In a release, CANARI said the 16 trainees built knowledge and skills on how to fly drones safely, mapping and monitoring techniques, data analysis and geographic information system (GIS) integration using internationally accepted practices.

CANARI said the project aims to improve the technical capacity and resources of coastal communities and key management agencies to use innovative technologies and tools to enable a more inclusive and informed approach for building resilience.

CANARI hosted two five-day training bootcamps from June 24-28 and in Trinidad from July 8-12.

The project focused on ten coastal communities: Blanchisseuse, Carli Bay, Icacos, Mayaro, Matelot and Moruga in Trinidad and Castara, Roxborough, Scarborough and Speyside in Tobago.

CANARI said these bootcamps were the first part of a three-month training programme led by drone expert and director of Marine Spatial Information Solutions (MarSIS) Dr Kim Baldwin. It said this will aid in field data collection and analysis to enable better planning and decision-making in the face of rapid coastal changes.