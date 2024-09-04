Akeem Stewart begins Paralympic quest on September 5

TWO-TIME Paralympic medallist Akeem Stewart begins his 2024 Paralympic Games campaign in the men’s discus throw F64 final at the Stade de France in Paris on September 5 from 1.04pm (TT time).

Stewart, 32, is the fourth of eight throwers and the only Caribbean para-athlete in the medal event. He holds the third personal best distance of 63.70m among his opponents and has the fifth-best distance of 56.49m this season.

This year, the F64 class is a merged class (F42/43/44/61/62/63/64) for athletes with moderately affected movement in one or both legs or the absence of limbs.

At the Paralympic Games in Brazil in 2016, Stewart won gold in the men’s javelin throw F44 with a 57.32m effort and earned silver in the discus F44 event with 61.72m Paralympic record throw.

One year later, he copped double gold and a bronze at the World Championships. He topped the field in the javelin and shot put F44 categories and took bronze in the discus F44.

Stewart is TT’s lone representative at the Games.