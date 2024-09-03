San Fernando students happy to return to class

HOMETIME: Parents collecting their children at San Fernando Boys’ RC school, Harris Promenade after the first day of school yesterday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

On September 2, the first day of the academic school year, many students in San Fernando were eager to return to class even though they had enjoyed their time off during the July-August break.

At the end of the school day, many parents and guardians picked up their children and there were no reports of hiccups.

As expected, there was a traffic build-up as police directed traffic.

Speaking to Newsday near Harris Promenade, Ciara Mondesir, 12, described her first day in secondary school at St Joseph Convent as “alright” and “nice,” adding that she socialised with many of her new schoolmates.

Ciara said, “I was excited to come to school. You could get lost in the school.”

Her father Kareem Mondesir accompanied her.

Outside the St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC School, first-year student Aurora Ramnarine, five, said she enjoyed her vacation and slept late.

“Mummy woke me up. I wanted to come to school today. I just wanted to come,” she said as she stood next to her mother Melissa Ramnarine and sister Ava-Maria Ramnarine, four, of Happy Child Nursery School in Palmiste. Ava-Maria was too shy to share her experience at school.

Zaylon Santana, five, of San Fernando Boys’ RC School, walked out of the compound with his grandmother WPC Leslie Ann Clarke. He told Newsday that he had a long night’s sleep and beamed when he added that he woke himself up.

“Mummy did not have to wake me up. I got up for myself.”

Earlier in the day, the Education Ministry, via a media statement, said all Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) centres and primary and secondary schools were open for the new term.

This includes 143 government and government-assisted and 57 Servol ECCE centres, 452 primary and 125 secondary schools in Trinidad.

Classes were partially reopened in two schools, St George’s College in Barataria and Holy Name Convent in Penal, owing to ongoing school repairs.

The ministry said orientation for forms one and two at the college will occur over the next two days.

“The school is fully prepared to welcome the other forms, with classrooms cleaned and ready. Minor repacking is still ongoing in the staff room, art room, and a few speciality rooms.”

Because of ongoing roof repairs at the convent, forms two and three will rotate attendance for the next two weeks. All other forms are expected to attend school as scheduled.

The ministry also confirmed that PTSC transport services and school meal programmes began on September 2, ensuring students have access to essential services from the first day of the term.

Principals and teachers returned to their respective schools on August 29 and 30 to finalise classroom arrangements and ensure a smooth transition for students on their first day of school.

President of the TT National Council of Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) Walter Stewart promised to comment on the reopening. But up to 5 pm, he did not.