IGT makes donation to Just Because Foundation

Marking the moment with all smiles and a group shot are representatives from the Paediatric Specialty Unit, The Just Because Foundation and IGT at Mt. Hope Hospital on the occasion of IGT’s third donation to the Just Because Foundation. -

International Game Technology (IGT) has made its third donation of technology to the paediatric cancer support organisation, The Just Because Foundation (JBF).

A media release said, the donation comes in honour of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to expand the entertainment and educational opportunities available to young patients undergoing treatment.

IGT’s latest donation includes three new desktop computers equipped with ABCmouse Early Learning Software, a comprehensive educational platform designed to make learning fun and accessible for children. The desktops were installed at the IGT After School Advantage (ASA) computer lab at the JBF Paediatric Specialty Unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, in August – on the same day, that the non-profit JBF celebrated its 17th anniversary, the release said.

Dexter Thomas, IGT’s general manager, Trinidad and Tobago said, “IGT is incredibly honoured to continue our support of the Just Because Foundation.

“Through technology, IGT aims to provide JBF’s community of children, and their families, with access to valuable educational resources.

“We hope that these devices will also offer a welcome distraction from the children’s treatment routines, creating a more positive and enriching environment during their time in the hospital.”

IGT will also continue its annual sponsorship of JBF’s Be Better Bears programme, which ensures that every child diagnosed with cancer is gifted a special teddy bear for comfort. This is the fifth year that IGT will purchase and donate 200 stuffed bears to this cause.

Since 2015, The Just Because Foundation has been a part of IGT’s ASA programme, IGT’s flagship community initiative devoted to providing youth with access to technology while promoting STEM learning opportunities in communities where IGT operates, the release said.

Between 2011 and 2024, IGT TT has made over 50 donations to its 18 ASA centres, providing state-of-the-art computers, online technology, software, and employee volunteer hours to partner organisations.