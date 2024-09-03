Hotel body: Tobago still a good place to visit

Darwin Samlalsingh, right, books his stay at Magdelena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, while shopping at C3 Centre in San Fernando on August 31. Samlalsingh was assisted by Magdalena sales manager Carineh Deokiesingh, left, and sales co-ordinator Melanie Forbes, at a pop-up event organised by the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

TOBAGO remains a good place for people to visit despite recent challenges facing the island with respect to crime.

Chairman of the Tobago Hotel & Tourism Association (THTA)'s marketing committee, Mike Walmsley, gave this assurance at a pop-up event at C3 shopping mall, Corinth Road, San Fernando on August 31.

Walmsley said the purpose of the tour was to encourage Trinidadians to vacation in Tobago.

However, violent crime has been on the rise in Tobago with a number of shootings and murders affecting the usual peaceful and serene destination. The 2024 murder toll stands at a record-high 21, well past the 14 for all of 2023.

Last month, the National Security Council (which is chaired by the Prime Minister) met in Tobago with Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to discuss strategies to deal with crime on the island.

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher said officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force and Guard and Emergency Branch would be deployed in Tobago to assist their colleagues to reduce crime.

During a walkabout in Tobago on August 12, Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland repeated government's commitment to playing its part to reduce crime on the island.

While he acknowledged that crime is a problem in Tobago, Walmsley said this should not discourage people from Trinidad coming to the island for a vacation.

"There is what is happening. That's true. But it's still Tobago, we're still here."

Walmsley said Tobago remains a good place for people to relax and enjoy.

"All of Tobago is still the same. It's a very, very small percentage that is causing this thing (crime) and we still want our sister isle to come and visit us."

Walmsley did not believe the crime problem facing Tobago was unique to it.

"There is always some criminal activity somewhere else in the world too."

Walmsley recalled that before the covid19 pandemic, the THTA used to hold these tours regularly to stimulate domestic tourism.

Since the pandemic ended in 2021, he continued, the domestic tourism market has been finding its feet.

Walmsley said the THTA planned to hold more tours in Trinidad to encourage more people to visit Tobago.

"We will try to do another before the end of this year and next year we will be trying to get at least four different shows."

Representatives of Merci Buccoo, Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Mount Irvine Bay Resort, Beverly's Oasis Suites, Hibiscus Heights, Caribbean Airlines, Europcar, Stand Up Paddle Tobago, Adventure Eco Villas and Tobago Drive Experience were at the pop-up event sharing information, making bookings and offering giveaways.

Walmsley said one feature of the tour was an online draw where people could win prizes such as staycations, flights and car rentals.