THA denies evicting Store Bay vendors, facility redesign in planning phase

In this file photo, tourists and visitors flock to Store Bay, Tobago. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

THE Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation has denied evicting any tenant from the Store Bay Beach Facility or having a final plan for the redevelopment of the popular Tobago spot.

The division was responding to a Facebook post on the I Support Phillip Alexander page on August 30, which claimed that the facility was being given to "the one per cent."

The post said, "Store Bay beach facility famous for Miss Jean crab & dumpling. Miss Jean and all the other vendors have been evicted. Talk on the ground is the entire facility is to be handed over to a 1% developer to turn into another exclusive Pigeon Point type club."

In a media release on September 1, the division said the upgrade and enhancement of the beach facility has been "long overdue."

However, the division said plans are still in the consultation phase and nothing is concrete.

The division said in July/August 2023, surveys were conducted by the Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago (E-IDCOT) Ltd to get public and stakeholder views on how the facility can be improved.

Based on the responses, the division said a conceptual rendering of the redesigned facility was made and unveiled to the immediate stakeholders, including tenants, staff and other users.

The division said on June 4, 2024, a stakeholder engagement session was held and further feedback gathered. The division said users were assured that the conceptual rendering was not the final design and updates would be provided before any work begins.

Interactions on a smaller scale were reportedly held on July 16, 2024 with stakeholders representing various commercial, craft, dive and marine, food and beverage and lifeguard interest. The division said a general stakeholder meeting was held on July 25. 2024, and E-IDCOT later informed the Store Bay Beach Facility management that there will be changes to the conceptual rendering owing to the feedback received.

The division said wider public consultation will take place once the redesign process is complete, and all tenants and stakeholders of the facility continue to have free and easy access to info and updates through the office of the facility manger.

The division said it will collaborate with stakeholders to "positively transform this flagship space for all locals and visitors alike, through a fair and transparent process, for the benefit of the people of Tobago."