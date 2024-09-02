Pollard hails 'world-class' Pooran as TKR batting shines in CPL opener

TKR batsmen Nicholas Pooran, right, and Keacy Carty run a single against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League at Warner Park, St Kitts on August 31. - CPL via Getty Images

A breathtaking 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket between former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran (97 off 43 balls) and Keacy Carty (73 not out off 35 balls) propelled Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to the third-highest Caribbean Premier League (CPL) total en route to a 44-run victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP) at Warner Park, St Kitts on August 31.

With the two-island republic of TT celebrating its 62nd year of independence, a swashbuckling Pooran brought the fireworks as he lashed nine towering sixes and seven fours in a dominant innings which pushed TKR to a daunting score of 250 for four in their opening match of the 2024 CPL campaign.

With a powerful batting line-up which includes destructive players such as out-of-favour West Indies opener Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Sherfane Rutherford and South African Tristan Stubbs, SKNP gave it an almighty go. Despite their best efforts, the hosts were eventually restricted to 206 for eight, with TKR spinners Sunil Narine (two for 24) and Waqar Salamkheil (two for 41) grabbing two wickets apiece, along with Irish seamer Joshua Little (two for 40).

On a small ground, coupled with an excellent batting strip, the no-nonsense Narine got the TKR innings off to a rollicking start as he slammed four sixes and three fours as he raced to 38 off just 19 balls inside the power play. The four-time champs got to 74 for two by the end of the power play and progressed to 103 for three at the ten-over mark as Carty joined Pooran in the middle.

On 32 at the time, the left-handed Pooran took over the contest as he drilled the ball to all parts, racing to fifty off just 21 balls when he went down on one knee to cart South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (one for 27) over the long-on boundary for a gigantic six. It was Pooran's fastest fifty in the history of the CPL tournament and it was an innings which also saw him going past 2,000 CPL runs.

TKR skipper Kieron Pollard hailed Pooran's innings as fantastic, and said he was impressed with the latter's execution throughout his knock.

Opposing skipper Andre Fletcher was less enthusiastic but agreed that Pooran was the difference.

"Not taking away from how Pooran played. We all know he's a class player. Looking back at the game, we would say he actually took the game away from us," Fletcher said, during the post-match presentation.

With Pooran looking set to notch his third CPL hundred, he was dismissed by South African seamer Anrich Nortje (two for 37) in the 18th over, just three runs shy of a deserved landmark.

The elegant Carty, who showed a glimpse of his quality at the back end of the 2023 CPL campaign for TKR, ensured a grandstand finish for TKR as he found the boundary with ease to help them get a whopping 71 runs off the final five overs.

With the Patriots lineup and the nature of the surface, Pooran said it was important for TKR to push their total well beyond the 200-run mark.

"It's a small boundary as well and there is a wind factor. I think it was more important for us to get the total we got," said Pooran, as he collected his Man of the Match award.

"We know the history of the St Kitts ground. It doesn't matter how many runs you score in the first innings, it's chaseable."

After Narine and Jason Roy fell in quick succession in the powerplay, Pooran said the onus was on him to maintain the tempo.

"I was just happy Keacy and I could have formed a partnership and carried it as deep as we did. We focused on partnerships and playing matchups," he said.

"We know in a small ground batsmen can get carried away on a good pitch and try to hit everything for six. I felt we played that partnership really well and that was the highlight of the game to me."

Pollard said he anticipated the Patriots would go hard in the powerplay, but he expected his spinners to come to the party once the field was spread in the middle overs.

The Patriots had a horrid start as both Fletcher (duck) and Mayers (six) fell to Little in the second over of the innings, before Lewis (39 off 23 balls) and debutant Mikyle Louis (56 off 38 balls) injected life with a rapid 54-run partnership for the third wicket.

The Patriots slipped to 72 for three at the end of the seventh over when an ambitious Lewis was castled by Salamkheil. The hosts then kept the slightest of hopes alive with a 72-run stand between Louis and Stubbs (39 off 19 balls). With the required rate climbing to over 16 runs per over, the Patriots gave into the TKR pressure and lost as many as five wickets in the back end as Pollard's charges took full control.

Louis and Stubbs fell off consecutive deliveries, with Rutherford (one), Odean Smith (13) and Dominic Drakes (12) all going cheaply as the Patriots slipped from 142 for three to 191 for eight in the space of six overs.

Lower-order batsman Ryan John (25 not out off 12 balls) played a cameo to get the Patriots past 200, but it was a mere formality as TKR stormed towards an Independence night victory.

"(Pooran is) a world-class player. He has been doing it all around the world and for the West Indies as well," Pollard said.

"We're not surprised with what he can accomplish...it shows his maturity as an individual and the way he continues to grow and encourage everyone in that changing room."

Pollard commended the efforts of TKR debutants Shaqkere Parris and Nathan Edward, and he said the greater goal for TKR and the CPL should be to give these "youngsters that opportunity to excel and perform in different scenarios."

"Getting two points on the road is important. The wider thought is for West Indies cricket and to unearth talent and all of that." Runners-up in the 2023 CPL season, TKR's 2024 campaign has started with a bang!

Summarised Scores: TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS: 250/4 from 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 97, Keacy Carty 73, Sunil Narine 38; Anrich Nortje 2/37) vs ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS: 206/8 from 20 overs (Mikyle Louis 56, Evin Lewis 39, Tristan Stubbs 39; S Narine 2/24, Joshua Little 2/40). TKR won by 44 runs.