Bmobile signs on as sponsor for Carifta 2025

TSTT's CEO Kent Western and National Association of Athletics Administration general secretary Jehue Gordon reaffirm their partnership behind the 2025 Carifta Games. Photo courtesy bmobile -

Telecommunications giants bmobile has signed on as a sponsor for the 2025 Carifta Athletics Games which will be held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from April 19-21. The opening ceremony for the games will be held at the Hasely Crawford venue from 3 pm on April 18.

Bmobile confirmed its sponsorship of the 2025 edition of the games via an April 17 release and said the move continues the company’s longstanding support for youth development and the growth of athletes.

“Carifta has been the proving ground for Caribbean greatness, launching the careers of icons like Jamaica’s Usain Bolt and our own Olympic gold medallist and javelin ace, Keshorn Walcott. In 2025, the legacy continues, right here at home,” the bmobile release said.

The release said the Carifta competition is where dreams are born and the company wants to play its role in helping TT’s athletes realise their dreams.

“The communications solutions provider recognises the games’ importance in identifying and nurturing the nation’s future track and field stars.

“These games are a crucial steppingstone for aspiring athletes, providing them with the opportunity to compete against the best in the region and gain invaluable experience on the

international stage.”

TT has selected a 78-member team for the games, with athletes such as Kayleigh Forde, Shian Lewis, Keeran Sriskandarajah, Tyrique Vincent, Peyton Winter and 2024 girls’ under-20 long jump champion and record holder Janae DeGannes all eager to land spots on the podium after helping their country to a 27-medal haul last year in Grenada. TSTT CEO Kent Western chimed in on the value of the organisation’s sponsorship.

“Sponsoring the games is not just about sport – it’s about creating opportunity, shaping leaders and deepening national pride,” Western said.

“We’ve seen how the Carifta Games can transform potential into podium finishes. Our investment reflects our long-term commitment to the youth of TT and our belief in the power of sport to inspire, unite and uplift. This is about building a stronger nation one athlete at a time.”

Former Carifta star and current National Association of Athletics Administration general secretary Jehue Gordon acknowledged bmobile’s support.

“Bmobile has been supporting the young athletes for many decades. I benefited from their sponsorship when I competed at the Beijing Olympics in 2008,” said Gordon, a former world champion in the 400-metre hurdles event.

“Now, as an administrator, I see the deeper value of their involvement — it’s consistent, meaningful and impactful.”