Josiah Hills, Mateo Gutierrez crowned U-14 doubles champs

(FILE) Trinidad and Tobago juniortennis player Josiah Hills. - Angelo Marcelle

JOSIAH Hills teamed up with Guatemala’s Mateo Gutierrez to win the boys Under-14 doubles crown when the COTECC Junior Trinity Cup Tennis tournament continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on April 17.

Hills and Gutierrez were the top seeds in the draw and favourites to win it all. Playing against the second-seeded pair of TT’s Christopher Khan and Barbadian Zane Kirton, Hills and Gutierrez jumped out to a one-set lead with a 7-5 win.

The second set was not as competitive as Hills and Gutierrez won the set 6-1 to seal the title.

Earlier in the day, Kirton got the better of Gutierrez in the boys Under-14 singles category. Second-ranked Kirton got past first-seeded Gutierrez 6-4, 6-2.

In the boys consolation singles final, St Lucian Sanjay Lake defeated Gabriel Mansoor 6-1, 6-3.