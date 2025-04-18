Easter Grand Prix Day 1 rides off at Skinner Park on April 18

In this March 30, 2024 file photo, cyclists compete in the boys’ Under-13 youth development one-lap race, at the TT Cycling Federation’s Easter Grand Prix, Arima Velodrome. - Angelo Marcelle

THE 2025 Easter International Grand Prix speeds off with a packed programme of endurance events on day one at the Ian Atherly Cycle Track in Skinner Park, San Fernando, on April 18.

A large contingent of foreign-based cyclists are already in Trinidad for the UCI class two event as they gear up to face stiff opposition from the eight-man TT home team, led by two-time (2021, 2023) Elite Pan Am Track Cycling team sprint silver medallist Zion Pulido.

He is joined by recently crowned Elite Pan Am team sprint champion Ryan D’Abreau, Jelani Nedd and Darnell James.

However, TT’s endurance riders pedal in to action on day one led by Akil Campbell, Tariq Woods, Jadian Neaves and Liam Trepte.

This year features several categories, including elite one and international men and women, elite two, elite three, youth development (boys and girls U7, U9, U11 and U13), tinymites, juveniles, junior men and women and masters (40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+).

TT’s team vie for honours against cyclists from the USA, Jamaica, Suriname and Barbados, and an array of cyclists from local clubs.

Male and female categories being contested range from tinymites, juvenile, juniors, masters, international and elite one and two.

TT Cycling Federation Rowena Williams described the annual Easter Grand Prix, which has been running for more than four decades, as one of the country’s premier events.

“These events help our athletes really, and the young athletes, come out and see what they want to emulate in the future,” Williams said. “This is where we see the importance of having the Easter Grand Prix. It is not just to highlight elite cyclists, but to highlight all our cyclists that ride and put [in] their soul and work hard for cycling.”

Day one rides off at Skinner Park with day two at Arima Velodrome, and the final session along the National Cycling Velodrome track. The sprint events speed off on day three. Each race day gets under way from 5 pm, except for the sprint and omnium qualifiers, which ride off on the last day, from 10 am.

“I think we are always proud of what we can do here in TT,” Williams added. “We have now become the regional hub for cycling, having the (regional) Satellite Centre (for training and development) here. And I think we need to continue to be proud of what we have, and what we continue to work hard at.”

Williams also thanked the sponsors who contributed to the event, including Nucor, NLCB, NGC, the Office of the Prime Minister Sport and Culture Fund, Bike Inn, RigTech, Blue Waters and SporTT.