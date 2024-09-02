Meteorological Service issues adverse weather alert

A man makes his way through flood waters near City Gate, Port of Spain on August 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has issued an adverse weather alert from 7 pm on September 1 to 9 am on September 2.

The alert is expected to affect northern and eastern Trinidad.

The TTMS said there was a medium to high (60-70 per cent) chance of heavy showers or thunderstorms overnight because of the passage of a narrow band of low-level air pressure aided by a favourable upward moving draft.

“The risk exists for street flooding, localised ponding and isolated events of flash flooding in the vicinity of these heavy downpours,” the TTMS said.

It added that occasional wind gusts moving near 55 km/h could occur. Sea conditions can also become choppy or agitated at times.

The TTMS warned against wading or driving though floodwaters and advised that people secure loose outdoor items and livestock.