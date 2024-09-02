Coast Guard intercepts smugglers, 16 animals euthanised

Illegal animals on a boat at Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas. The boat was intercepted by coast guard officers on the morning of August 31. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE -

Coast guard officers who intercepted a pirogue with a Trinidadian and five Venezuelans and 16 animals, have “humanely euthanised” the animals, a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture said.

On September 1, the ministry said at 6.37 am on August 31, coast guard officers intercepted the boat which included 13 sheep, two dogs and a chicken.

The officers contacted the Customs and Excise Marine Interdiction Unit who alerted the airport-rostered veterinarian and senior veterinary officer, and led the pirogue to Staubles Bay, where it was docked.

The ministry said,“Once the vessel was docked at coast guard facilities in Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, all animals aboard were removed and humanely euthanised.”

The release added that disposal of the animals was done by Sanitec Ltd, which included transportation of the carcasses, disinfection of the premises and incineration of the dead animal bodies.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries continues its collaborative efforts to ensure the health and safety of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and the safety of the country’s agricultural industry.”