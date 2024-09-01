Let's talk about our national symbols

TT's coat of arms. -

HEY everyone, on August 31, we celebrated our 62nd year as an independent nation. Lola and her friend Dara would like to take a moment to talk about our national symbols.

TT gained independence from Great Britain on August 31, 1962. At midnight on August 30, 1962, the Union Jack was ceremoniously lowered, and our national flag was raised for the first time. This was accompanied by the tolling of bells and the sounding of sirens to mark the birth of our nation's independence.

The flag, designed by Carlisle Chang, was chosen by the independence committee in 1962. The red, black, and white colors symbolise fire (the sun, representing courage), earth (representing dedication), and water (representing purity and equality).

The coat of arms was designed by a committee formed in 1962 to select symbols that represent the people of TT.

The scarlet ibis represents Trinidad; the cocrico represents Tobago. The scarlet ibises dominate the crown of the roosting tree, with other species of birds using the centre and lower sections.

The chaconia flower was named in honour of the last and most progressive Spanish governor of TT, Don Jose Maria Chacon. It's an indigenous flower that has witnessed our entire history.

The steelpan is our national instrument and is the most important acoustic instrument invented in the 20th century. It has its roots in the Carnivals of that era and emerged as a product of the energy of the people directed towards cultural self-expression.