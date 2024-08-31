Nutrien Silver Stars shines in the city

Nutrien Silver Stars Steel Orchestra performs at Pan Yard Jams on August 10 at Desperadoes' panyard, George Street, Port of Spain. -

As the celebration of Steelband Month wraps, and there's pan on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, on Independence night, August 31, Nutrien Silver Stars takes readers down Memory Lane to the beginning of the band and its current place in the pan legend.

"World Steelband month was the ideal time to remind Trinidad and Tobago about how things have changed for steelbands. In 1953, all six members of the Silver Stars Steel Orchestra, predominantly students of the prestigious St Mary’s College, were arrested for 'disturbing the peace' –practising in a yard in Newtown at the ‘ungodly’ hour of 7.30 pm, much to the annoyance of the middle-class neighbourhood," a media release from the band said.

The students were also threatened with expulsion from the college on Frederick Street, Port of Spain.

"The magistrate dismissed the case, and each member got an ‘award’ of $250 after suing the state," the release said.

The arrest of Silver Stars' players was an important milestone for the pan movement. It then became law that steelbands could practise until the more reasonable time of 10 pm, the band said.

Nutrien Silver Stars was prominent in this year’s Steelband Month activities. Spectators were delighted with the band's performances in Desperadoes' panyard, George Street, Port of Spain; the Emancipation Village at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain; and on the move for Pan and Powder in Port of Spain, the release said.

At Desperadoes' panyard, frontline player Aquila Pereira’s arrangement of Vybz Kartel's Dancehall Mix sent the youth up in a frenzy. With its wide repertoire, Silver Stars was entertaining with its religious medley, and old favourites Black Man Feeling to Party, I’m Alive, Love Theme and Phantom of the Opera, the release said.

Apart from delighting the crowds, the band reportedly also received positive comments on its performances from fans on social media.