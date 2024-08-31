Belgrove's CEO wants cremations to begin in Tobago

Keith Belgrove, CEO of Belgrove's Funeral Home. - File photo

BELGROVE’S Funeral Home CEO Keith Belgrove is hoping cremations can soon be done in Tobago.

He was delivering the feature address at a function on August 29 to commemorate Belgrove’s 136th anniversary at its Tobago headquarters in Lambeau.

Belgrove’s opened its doors to the Tobago public 11 years ago.

Recalling the strides the funeral home had made over the years, Belgrove said Trinidad got its first private crematorium in 1998, some 26 years ago.

“In 1998, it took a 21-year battle to get the first private crematorium in TT. But we placed that in San Fernando,” he told the audience. “Three years later, we placed another in Trincity. Last year, we placed one in Point Fortin and we have one here (in Tobago), but covid19 impacted it. But it’s here four years now.”

Belgrove added, “We are hoping that very soon we will get a particular sign-off from THA at the administrative level, and in a couple of months after that we will have the licence and we bring full quality to Tobago.

“Because until we can save you the hassle of cremating in Trinidad, we have to send the person (deceased) down. You all have to fly down to attend. So we are bringing it home, right here, to give you that comfort.”

Belgrove, a qualified funeral director/embalmer, regarded Orange Grove Memorial Gardens as another one of the company's innovations.

Describing it as a world-class cemetery, Belgrove said, “In Orange Grove Gardens (Trincity), we don’t dig dirt. It looks like a lawn year-round.”

He explained there is a cover when an encryptment is done.

“It’s a hollow space under the ground. Each crypt takes four caskets and we lift that cover, with its grass intact, with a special machine; we do the encryptment with an air-conditioned tent, padded floors, down to the audio and television; and then we put the cover back – and two weeks later it is all lawn again. We do that because we understand your needs.”

Belgrove said he had mentioned to THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael another innovation the funeral home is hoping to bring to Tobago.

“But I will share that when things work with the THA. It’s all about understanding your needs and serving those needs in a meaningful way, in a way that makes you feel comfortable.”

Belgrove said the majority of the funeral home’s staff is from Tobago, except junior embalmer Qwasi Williams, who moved to the island eight years ago.

“We didn’t come here to say, 'We will bring Trinidadians here to do the work. We used Tobagonians because you could best understand the culture and nature of the people of Tobago so we can better serve your needs.”

He said Belgrove’s has a vibrant outreach programme.

“As part of the community, we have a social responsibility to ensure that we play our role in giving support, particularly to young children.”

During the function, several people spoke about their experiences with Belgrove’s over the years, praising its emphasis on excellence and compassion.