Who else to blame, Dr Rowley?

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a post-Cabinet briefing, White Hall on August 28. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister, Dr Rowley, has recently expressed his frustration at being blamed for the rampant crime plaguing our nation. During a post-Cabinet media briefing, he insisted that the responsibility for crime lies solely with the criminals, not the officeholders.

While his comments might reflect his personal anguish, they also signal a troubling abdication of leadership.

Crime in our country has reached an alarming level, with innocent lives, including those of children, being taken daily. Dr Rowley’s admission that citizens are "on their own" in the fight against crime is not only disheartening but also a stark reminder of the government's failure to ensure the safety and security of its people.

Leadership is about taking responsibility, especially in times of crisis. By distancing himself from the nation's most pressing issue, Dr Rowley has effectively signaled that he is unable or unwilling to provide the solutions and leadership that Trinidad and Tobago desperately needs. This admission should not be taken lightly. When a leader openly declares that he cannot be blamed for the state of the nation, it raises a fundamental question: Who, then, is responsible?

It is time for Dr Rowley to acknowledge that if he cannot lead the nation out of this crisis, he must step aside and allow someone else the opportunity to do so. The citizens of TT deserve a leader who is willing to take ownership of the challenges we face, not one who washes his hands of them.

For the sake of our nation's future, I urge PM Rowley to tender his resignation. It is only through decisive and responsible leadership that we can hope to address the scourge of crime and restore peace and security to our beloved country.

ALLAN KARIM

via e-mail