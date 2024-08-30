Getting the maths right on CSEC

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Please permit me a space in your newspaper to express my concerns as it relates to the CSEC 2024 results.

It is concerning to observe the declining performance in CSEC exams across the region, particularly since 2018. The recent 2024 CSEC results reveal an alarming statistic – 94 per cent of students failed mathematics. This subject, often overlooked, is crucial as it equips students with essential skills in computation, reasoning, and analysis, which are vital in today’s professional world.

To earn a full CSEC certificate, students must pass five subjects, including mathematics and English. Unfortunately, many students have been struggling to achieve this standard. Since 2018, over 10,000 students annually have failed to matriculate. Considering that approximately 50,000-60,000 students sit for this exam each year, it is clear that a significant number are not meeting the required standard. The long-term implications of this are dire to our region’s development.

The students who sat the exam in 2018 are now 24 years old, a prime age to begin their careers. However, what relevant value are these individuals bringing to society? To develop as a nation, we must prioritise the development of our human resources.

In the context of Trinidad and Tobago, employers often seek a minimum of three-five CSEC passes, even for jobs that don’t require an academic background. These certifications are seen as indicators of commitment, punctuality, and basic competency.

Another alarming statistic, based on our last national budget, is that approximately one-third of our 600,000 registered workforce is employed at minimum wage. This trend is likely to worsen if educational outcomes do not improve, as an oversupply of unqualified candidates floods the labour market, intensifying competition for low-wage jobs. Employers understand this dynamic, which is why we often see unrealistic job descriptions for entry-level positions.

If more students were successful in their studies, the implications would be profound. A higher rate of CSEC success would create a larger pool of candidates with the foundational skills needed for further education, technical training, and professional roles. This would elevate the standard of our workforce, leading to greater competitiveness and innovation within industries.

Improved educational outcomes would also have a significant societal impact. It would bolster confidence in public institutions, inspire higher educational aspirations, and promote social mobility, enabling more individuals to escape poverty by accessing better job opportunities.

The current statistics are alarming, but there is a path forward. By focusing on improving educational outcomes and ensuring that more students achieve their full CSEC certificates, we can build a stronger, more resilient workforce capable of driving national development. The benefits would extend beyond individual success stories to create a more equitable, prosperous society for all.

SHAHAD Q ALI

via e-mail