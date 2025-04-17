Secret arrangement between Tobago party, UNC?

PDP political leader Watson Duke -

THE EDITOR: Before proceeding, let me state for the record that I am not associated with, or aligned to, any of the political parties mentioned in this commentary.

The information coming out of the recent general election nomination process is that the UNC will not be contesting seven seats under its symbol, five in Trinidad and two in Tobago.

Because it has a coalition of interests arrangement with the PEP (three seats) and the COP (two seats), it will not field candidates under the UNC symbol in the five seats contested by these two parties under their symbols.

The foregoing information gives rise to two related questions, one of them a multiple choice:

1. Does the UNC have a similar arrangement which has not been made public with a political party contesting the two seats in Tobago?

2. If so, which party? IDA, Patriotic Front, PDP, PNM, TPP?

To be frank, these questions should not be necessary, because there is absolutely nothing wrong with political parties making these kinds of arrangements. You may recall that in 1986 many Tobagonians applauded ANR Robinson for merging the Tobago-based DAC with the Trinidad-based ULF, ONR, and Tapia to remove the PNM from government.

A coalition only becomes an issue when it is done surreptitiously and is compounded when those making the arrangement continually deny it – akin to a situation where the cover-up is worse than the crime.

The obvious question is why not make any such arrangement public? In my opinion the simple answer is that you are ashamed of getting in bed with the other party, and so choose to hide the liaison. It’s similar to having an affair in private with a woman or man you believe has questionable morals, so you would never take her home to meet your parents (substitute Tobago electorate for parents in the analogy).

Consequently, if any party contesting the Tobago seats has such an arrangement with the UNC, come out and tell this Tobago East voter, I won’t hold it against you. However, we will fall out if you do have an arrangement but continue to deny it.

Who the cap fits (if any), let them wear it.

CLAUDE A JOB

via e-mail