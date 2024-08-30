Cavalier FC batter Police FC 4-1 in Jamaica

Cavalier FC players celebrate a goal against Police FC at Sabina Park, Jamaica on August 29. -

POLICE FC were battered 4-1 by Jamaican powerhouse Cavalier FC in Group A action of the Concacaf Caribbean Cup at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Despite winning the possession battle 56-44 per cent, Police found it difficult to contain their rivals who registered twice as many shots in the game and are now perfect after two matches.

Shaquille Stein opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd, firing expertly past Police goalie Adrian Foncette after being slipped through by Christopher Ainsworth.

But Police drew level in the 32nd courtesy a brave point-black header from Kevon Woodley who got on the end of a searching ball from the right flank.

However, that was the last bit of celebration for the visitors as Cavalier took full control of the match in the second half. Cavalier restored their lead with Stein's brace in the 65th, assisted by Dwayne Atkinson.

The latter got his name on the scoresheet in the 77th from a counterattack, and he notched his double in stoppage time, volleying home after Foncette's punch from a corner fell at his feet.

Police are fourth in the standings with just one point after drawing their opening fixture against Haitian club Real Hope FC.

Police FC will tackle Arnett Gardens FC in TT on September 19 in their next fixture.

Caribbean Cup Group A