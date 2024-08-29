SportsMax hits lack of SSFL venues: 'Do better for school football'

From left, David Roberts, acting permanent secretary, Ministry of Sports and Community Development; Fatima College defender Yohance Atherton; president of the Secondary School Football League (SSFL) Merere Louis Gonzales; Fatima College midfielder Jedaiah King; acting permanent secretary, Ministry of Education Simone Wiliams, at the SSFL launch at The Brix St Ann's, Port of Spain on August 28. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

AS the 2024 Secondary Schools' Football League (SSFL) season gets set to kick off on September 7, Kerry Gibbons, the head of creative production of SportsMax, has called on the responsible stakeholders to "do better," as there is a lack of available venues for the competition.

Gibbons spoke at the launch of the season at The BRIX hotel, St Ann's on August 28.

He said, "There are also a struggle with venues, which also affects our broadcast schedules and logistics.

"In a country rich with stadia and football facilities, those responsible must do better!"

SportsMax has been an official sponsor and broadcaster for the SSFL since 2016. Recently, the company was the official broadcaster of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the Caribbean.

Master of ceremonies for the launch and SportsMax broadcaster Hans Des Vignes boasted of the company's "high-quality" productions.

"The same equipment used to produced Olympics and international football games, that's the equipment used to produced the SSFL."

On August 23, president of the SSFL, Merere Gonzales, in an interview with Newsday, said there are obstacles hindering the partnership with SporstMax.

When asked if more boys' games would be broadcast, he said, "They are saying that they would like to have doubleheaders."

Gonzales said the SSFL would love to have more doubleheaders, as more games would be live, more players would be exposed and their resumes would have more video clips.

However, the SSFL boss said, "What we have working against us is the availability of the venues, so we can have games not too early in the afternoon, because we would like the spectators and support groups that comes after school (to attend).

"If (we are) having at game at 2 pm, it's negating even students from coming and support."

He said if the SSFL has to do double headers, games would need to begin at 2 pm because of "unavailability of light in some venues."

Newsday visited the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on August 21 and observed some broken and discoloured seats as well as rusting beams.

The Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima has not had floodlights for some time now.

The Hasely Crawford Stadium was renovated last year for the Commonwealth Youth Games. It was closed in July for renovations.

A Newsday article on July 27 said the stadium was initially scheduled to be closed on July 1 to facilitate planned renovations. However, a SporTT statement on July 26 said the facility will remain open for bookings until a new date for the start of planned rehabilitation works is confirmed.

Gibbons said while the main focus at this time is the boys' premiership and championship divisions, he wants the girls to also get some attention.

"I was present at a few matches last season, it was wall-to-wall action with an atmosphere like no other."

Gibbons said SportsMax was happy to support the SSFL and young people.

He encouraged other corporate entities to "come off the sidelines and walk onto the pitch."

Coca-Cola sponsors the Intercol tournament in the SSFL.

Anthony Lovelace, senior brand specialist, Coca-Cola, said the company has invested over one million in cash to the league over a three-year period.

"Coca-Cola has reinforced its commitment to sports around the world, especially football.

"Our global partnerships make it easier to continue pushing and developing the sport here locally."

Lovelace said, in the SSFL post-season Coca-Cola will take the top two boys and girls Intercol schools as well as coaches to further their development.

"They will take part in a one-day skills and exhibition season with foreign-based trainers and scouts to aid in attaining overseas opportunities through the game they love.

"We will also host a one-day coaching seminar for all coaches, to ensure they continue to enhance and advance their skills."

During the launch it was said that 101 schools were registered for the 2024 season, with 246 boys teams and 80 girls teams set to compete in the various divisions.

The season begins on September 7 with the NGC Super Cup – winners of the SSFL Premiership League versus the National Intercol winners – when Fatima College take on Presentation College, San Fernando at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex from 4 pm.