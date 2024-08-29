Protox donates dengue-prevention supplies

Siparia Mayor Doodnath Mayhroo, left, and Ashuk Mirhai, DTT channel manager at the Protox at the handing over of mosquito repellents at the Siparia Borough Corporation recently. -

IN August, Protox distributed over 4,000 Protox mosquito sprays, cockset coils, and plug-ins to 14 local government corporations and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team to aid in the fight against the dengue outbreak.

In an update on August 24, the Ministry of Health said there had been 11 laboratory-confirmed deaths and 911 cases of dengue fever to date.

In a release from Protox on August 29, Marc Pontifex, director of the consumer division at Bryden Pi, was quoted as saying, “Ensuring the health and safety of our communities is a top priority for us at Bryden Pi.

"Our Protox brand is dedicated to helping mitigate the impact of mosquito-borne diseases and we believe that through these donations we can make a substantial difference in the lives of many during this critical time.”

Protox representatives handed over the donations to the chairmen and CEOs of the regional and borough corporations in San Juan/Laventille, Mayaro/Rio Claro, Tunapuna/Piarco, Chaguanas and Port of Spain, among other places.

“Each visit underscored the significance of preventive measures in combating dengue. By providing these essential supplies, Protox aims to support residents and businesses alike in their efforts to curb the spread of the disease,” the release said.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team team leader Vallence Rambharat said, “We’re excited to be part of this important initiative. Protox has been at the forefront of the fight against dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses, and we’re proud to stand alongside a brand that’s so committed to making a difference in our communities. We deeply appreciate all the positive impact they’re making for a healthier environment.”

Hunters Search and Rescue Team is a non-governmental organisation known for its volunteer work in helping law enforcement find missing people.