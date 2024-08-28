Royals clinch place in WCPL final

Barbados Royals batter Qiana Joseph attempts to play a shot against Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Massy Women’s CPL match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on August 27. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

TAROUBA: Defending champions Barbados Royals took a giant step towards capturing their second successive Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) title when they marched into the final after securing a 17-run victory over the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 26.

Playing at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, the Royals prevailed in a low-scoring affair after only mustering 101 for eight in their 20 overs.

For the first time in the tournament, captain Hayley Matthews failed with the bat, scoring just two runs from 13 balls.

Facing a straightforward run chase, the Amazon Warriors were undermined by spinners Matthews and Qiana Joseph and could only muster 84 for nine from their 20 overs.

Matthews was the pick of the bowlers with 4/14, while Joseph, named Player-of-the-Match, grabbed 3/16.

After Chamari Athapaththu bowled Sheneta Grimmond for one, Matthews bowled Shemaine Campbelle for a duck and Joseph accounted for the wicket of Amazon Warriors captain Lauren Winfield-Hill for 12, to leave them 25/3.

Matthews also bowled the dangerous Erin Burns for 18 and Natasha McLean, who topscored with 20.

Meanwhile, Joseph also added the scalps of Ashmini Munisar and Shabnim Ismail to end any thoughts of a comeback by the Warriors.

Earlier, Joseph also produced with the bat for the Royals, scoring 19 to help them get up to their eventual total.

Burns was the Amazon Warriors’ best bowler with figures of 3/31, Ismail took 2/11 and Chloe Tryon 2/17.

The Amazon Warriors would have been disappointed that the Royals scored over 100 after having them tottering on 56/4 in the 15th over.

However, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Afy Fletcher and Djenaba Joseph all struck boundaries to help the Royals end with a flourish.

It was the third straight victory for the Royals and assured them a spot in the final on August 29.

The final match of the preliminary phase was played between Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders after press time on August 27. The result of that match would have determined whether TKR or Amazon Warriors advanced to the final.

CMC