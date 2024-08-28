Pacer Shannon Gabriel retires from West Indies cricket

TT and West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel in full flight on day one of the 2023 Test against India at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - File photo

AFTER a 12-year career which included 86 matches for the West Indies, aggressive TT fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has ended his international career.

The 36-year-old Gabriel, who last played for the Windies in a Test match versus India at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad in July 2023, announced his retirement via Instagram on August 28.

"During the past 12 years, I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies. Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end," Gabriel wrote. "Today, I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket."

Gabriel represented the West Indies in all three formats, but his best work was in the Test arena, where he played 59 matches and took 166 wickets at an average of 32.21.

Known for his rapid 90 km/h pace and direct bowling, the strapping Gabriel took six five-wicket hauls in his Test career, with his career-best figures of eight for 62 coming against Sri Lanka at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia in June 2018. Gabriel also took five wickets in the first innings of that Test to finish with match figures of 13 for 121 – his best return over the course of two innings.

Gabriel had a knack for beating batsmen with his rapid pace, with 32 per cent of his Test scalps coming via the bowled route.

Gabriel's 166-wicket haul in the Test arena will see him finishing 11th on the Windies' all-time wicket-takers list – 26 wickets shy of the legendary Wes Hall, who ended a 48-match career with 192 scalps.

Gabriel made his Test debut versus England at Lord's Cricket Ground in May 2012, taking three for 60 in the England first innings.

He made his One-day international (ODI) debut four years later versus Australia in Barbados. He took 33 wickets in 25 ODI matches. Gabriel also featured in two Twenty/20 Internationals for the West Indies, both in 2013.

Gabriel struggled with a series of injuries throughout his career, which often stunted his impact for the West Indies in the longest format of the game.

The fast bowler gave thanks to God, Cricket West Indies (CWI) and his teammates for helping him along his cricketing journey.

"Words cannot adequately convey the appreciation I have for your hard work and support over the years," he said to the Windies administrators and coaches. "All those who have stood by me and supported me all the way, you have made my journey to the top truly special."

Gabriel, who last turned out for TT Red Force in the West Indies Four-Day Championships in April, vowed to continue playing at the domestic level.

"Moving forward, my plan is to continue representing my country, club and franchise teams around the world with the same love and passion I have shown throughout my career."