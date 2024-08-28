2 farmers' markets closed for Independence Day

The Queen's Park Savannah Farmer's Market. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) has said the Queen's Park Savannah Farmer's Market and the San Fernando Farmer's Market will be closed on Independence Day (August 31) until September 7.

A release sent on August 28 said the public could instead visit the Chaguanas market, Land and Fisheries’ Head Office, Diego Martin Central Community Centre and La Horquetta at the Village Plaza.

Trinidad and Tobago is celebrating 62 years of independence on August 31.

The annual Independence Day parade will be held at the Queen's Park Savannah.