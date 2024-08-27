Man, 41, drowns at Flower Pot beach

A 41-year-old man from Harmony Hall in Gasparillo is believed to have drowned at a beach in Pointe-a-Pierre on August 26.

Rajesh Vishram’s body was found floating about 15 feet offshore at Flower Pot Beach shortly after 1 pm.

The police said around 1 pm, he and a friend went into the water to bathe. About 15 minutes later, the friend got out of the water and saw Vishram going further into the sea.

About ten minutes later, Vishram disappeared under the water and could not be found.

His body was then seen floating, and his friend and other beachgoers, retrieved it and called the Marabella police.

The DMO, Dr Rajnarinesingh, viewed the body and ordered it removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital, pending an autopsy.

PC Mohess of the Southern Division is investigating.