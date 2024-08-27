Hopeful PNM candidates call for change in long-standing UNC seats

Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal, a PNM prospective candidate for St Augustine in the next general election, greets supporters at the party’s screening at the Balisier House on Melville Lane, Port of Spain, on August 26. - Faith Ayoung

PROSPECTIVE PNM candidates Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal and Richie Sookhai called for change in long-standing UNC seats as they were screened by the PNM executive for the St Augustine and Chaguanas East constituencies respectively at the Balisier house on Monday

Sagramsingh-Sooklal, applying to be the PNM candidate for St Augustine, said the last time the PNM had represented St Augustine was when Dr Eric Williams was political leader.

“From the 1960s to now St Augustine has been represented by the Opposition or incarnations of the Opposition,” Sagramsingh-Sooklal said as she left Balisier House after screening.

“What is needed in St Augustine is for its constituents to see beyond tribal lines of politics and vote for representation. I believe that if that happens, St Augustine will get the representation they deserve.”

She said she chose to answer the call to serve, having been co-ordinator in the constituency from November 2020-July 2024 and working closely with PNM groups. Sookhai, making an application to represent the PNM for the Chaguanas East constituency, said his skill set and knowledge of the constituency made him a good candidate.

“I understand the concerns of the area and I am willing to work with a strong, structured party to bring that change,” he said.

“The people have to decide. For years, they have been running with the same party and getting the same results. It is time for a change.”

The two hopeful candidates were the only prospects for both seats, but Sagramsingh-Sooklal said the final choice still remained with the executive.

“The constitution of the PNM provides that if the executive is of the belief that I am not the candidate of their choice they can take that decision and re-open nominations for that seat.

“At the end of the day, as a proud member of the PNM, our focus will always be that we want to ensure that the PNM returns to office. I have every faith that our executive will make the choice that is necessary to ensure that. Whether it is me or another candidate I am prepared to accept that decision.”

On Monday, the PNM screened prospective candidates for four constituencies – Cumuto/Manzanilla, Caroni East, Chaguanas East and Barataria/San Juan – all UNC strongholds.

The PNM began its screening last Friday, in San Fernando at Omardeen’s Building, Cipero Street. There, they also screened candidates for UNC-held seats.