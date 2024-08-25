Bocas Academy, a new resource for budding writers

Olive Senior -

WRITERS across the Caribbean diaspora can now access a new platform for writer development – the Bocas Lit Fest’s Bocas Academy.

In a news release on August 21 the Bocas Lit Fest said, “With a dynamic, multi-level curriculum of writing workshops and masterclasses, the Bocas Academy consolidates over a decade of experience in writer development, designed to nurture literary talent at every level.”

It added, “This is a bold new initiative to develop new writers in Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean region, as well as the wider Caribbean diaspora.

“The Bocas Academy will offer resources for writers at all levels, from beginners finding their voice to seasoned authors refining their craft – integrated into one cohesive platform at academy.bocaslitfest.com.”

Sessions are structured into two “terms” each year, and combine online sessions with in-person training.

“Writer development – which includes seeking out new literary talent and helping budding writers improve their craft – is at the heart of our mission at the Bocas Lit Fest,” says Nicholas Laughlin, festival and programme director.

“Since 2011, we have offered dozens of workshops and seminars for writers of all ages and levels of experience, covering diverse genres, led by acclaimed authors and other specialists. So the purpose of the Bocas Academy isn’t a departure,” Laughlin said.

“What’s new is that we’re bringing these writer development opportunities together under a new umbrella and a new name, with an integrated curriculum of workshops and masterclasses, and special opportunities for participants to share their work in progress and be part of a Bocas Academy community as their writing careers advance.”

The 2024 term begins in September with Unlock Your Heart: Creative Non-Fiction, a two-part workshop led by Ira Mathur, winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for non-fiction.

With virtual sessions on September 21 and 28, this workshop, the release said, “will help participants craft powerful and authentic non-fiction narratives, tapping into personal experiences and universal themes.”

The registration fee is $450.

Poets can sign up for the three-part masterclass Your Poems are Powerhouses, taking place on October 12, 19 and 26.

Led by acclaimed poet Shivanee Ramlochan, with former poet laureate of Jamaica Olive Senior as a special guest facilitator, this masterclass will focus on refining poetic expression, specifically aimed at writers assembling their manuscripts for publication, and strengthening their poems for submission to competitions, fellowships, and residencies.

The registration fee of $900 includes written feedback on each participant’s work.

For spoken word poets there is a two-part in-person workshop on November 22 and 29: Poetry meets Performance, led by veteran stage performers elisha efua bartels and Wendell Manwarren.

The release said this session will focus on practical performance skills and techniques, guiding participants in bringing their poetry to life on stage with dramatic flair.

The registration fee of $400 includes participation in both sessions.

Jean-Claude Cournand, CEO of Bocas Lit Fest, said, “The launch of the Bocas Academy represents a strategic step forward in organising our training programmes to more effectively serve writers,”

“It not only contributes to the self-sustainability of the Bocas Lit Fest, but also aims to strengthen and extend our support to writers across the Caribbean and the diaspora.”

Cournand said the Bocas Lit Fest’s focus is on “enhancing the Caribbean’s literary impact so that our region continues to produce outstanding authors who will tell our stories for generations to come. The Bocas Academy will serve as an enduring resource for continuous support and growth in Caribbean literature.”

Participants in the Bocas Academy will also have access to free resource kits, alumni events and certificates of completion.

For more information and to register, visit www.academy.bocaslitfest.com or e-mail workshops@bocaslitfest.com.