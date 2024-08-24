Put pan on flag instead

The national coat of arms at the Eric Williams Financial Complex, Port of Spain, on August 20. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: There is no doubt that the removal of Columbus's ships from the coat of arms and replacing them with the steelpan, the national instrument, will entail a fair amount of financial expense.

Will it not be more prudent to insert the steelpan on the national flag? The pan will then fly high at all sporting events at which we participate, locally and internationally, and would have visible eye contact to the entire world.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity