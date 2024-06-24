La Romaine man shot in altercation

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

POLICE are investigating an incident where a 30-year-old La Romaine labourer was shot during an altercation outside his home in the morning on June 24.

The victim's grandmother told police shortly after 1 am, she saw him in an altercation with a man unknown to her. She said the man pulled out a gun and shot her grandson before running off.

Her grandson was taken to the San Fernando General hospital by a friend.

A nurse told police the victim was shot once in the upper arm and had both an entry and exit wound from the bullet. His shoulder was also broken. Police were unable to interview the victim. Crime scene investigators recovered two spent nine-millimetre shells, one nine-millimetre bullet, and one live nine-millimetre round.