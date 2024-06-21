Studio Joli to show precious paintings

Geoffrey Holder -

Studio Joli's latest exhibition will feature older paintings from artists including, Boscoe and Geoffrey Holder and Isaiah Boodhoo.

Titled Past to Present: an Exhibition of Precious Paintings, the collection gathers watercolours, oils, ceramics, mixed media and more by foundational artists, a media release said.

Other artists whose work will highlighted are Harry Bryden, Edwin Ou Hing Wan, Lisa Henry Chu Foon, Ramon Navarro and Luise Kimme, the release said.

"Trinidad and Tobago has a vibrant and thriving artistic community, and there is a need to remember those artists whose talent paved the way," the studio said in the release.

Celebrating its first anniversary this June the studio said, "it seemed apt to spotlight these rare older paintings, and so Past to Present was born."

Past to Present opens June 22, 5-8 pm. The exhibition runs until July 4 from 10 am-6 pm, Monday-Friday, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.