Music boss Raymond Ramnarine to tell love story

Raymond Ramnarine - Jeff K Mayers

Raymond Ramnarine will present the concert, I Am The Music Boss – A Love Story, which will be a celebration of romance, rhythm, and cultural expression at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

The event being staged by Rafi Mohammed in collaboration with Kuchela Entertainment will feature a blend of Bollywood nostalgia, soca energy, chutney power, and Caribbean soul, a media release said.

Ramnarine, lead singer of the legendary Dil-E-Nadan, is pulling out all the stops for the April 26 concert, the release said. The theme, A Love Story, is inspired by his lifelong dream to unite people through the universal language of music.

“This is about more than the music. It’s about the emotion, the memories, and the moments we all share. I want people to come out and feel the love –whether through a melody, a lyric, or just the energy in the room,” Ramnarine said in the release.

This is the first time the annually sold-out concert is being held in April, out of deep respect for various religious observances throughout the Carnival season –including Ramadan, Eid, Navratri, Hanuman Jayanti, and Easter, the release said.

The night will also feature international guest star Sanjay Jodha from the Netherlands, performing his chart-topping hit Rahein Na Rahein Hum. Jodha is known for his velvety voice and mastery of vintage Bollywood melodies.

Ramnarine said, “This concert is the realisation of our father’s dream – to take Dil-E-Nadan to the highest heights. Our band is young, passionate, and fully committed to preserving our culture while evolving its sound. This is our love story to the people.”

Tickets are available at outlets and online.

For updates and more info, follow @raymondramnarine on all social media platforms.