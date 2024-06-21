Say Hello World at President's Cup

Hello World, ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, finishes first in the Arima Race Club Dixee Crackers Champagne Stakes in March at the Santa Rosa Park in Arima. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

JASON CLIFTON

AFTER a three-week break, racing action will resume on June 22 at Santa Rosa Park, Arima with the staging of a six-race card.

The feature event on the day's programme is The President's Cup, a group-three contest open to all horses three year olds and over that will go over 1,900 metres on the main course. This contest has attracted eight top-class thoroughbreds.

It is expected that Hello World will be sent off as pre-race favourite with the blessing of champion trainer John O'Brien, He will also send out 2023 triple-crown winner In The Headlines; Princess Aruna; Crown Pince and Super Bird, all looking to capture the healthy purse of $34,500.

Other runners in this event will be Pawan Putra, now being conditioned by trainer Jimmy Rampersad; Stroke Of Luck, flying the flag for the Lester-Alexis barn; and Leonardo Angel for trainer Terrance Thomas.

Punters will also have the opportunity to wager on three hi-five races. These races are the third contest that would have a post time of 3.10 pm. The penultimate race is slated for 4.35 pm and the curtain event will run at 5.20 pm.

There will also be simulcast action coming from Monmouth Park in New Jersey; Gulfstream Park in Florida; Woodbine Racetrack from Canada; and Caymanas Park from Jamaica.

Post-time for the six-race card is 1.45 pm.