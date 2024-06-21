Miss Tobago goes after Miss World Trinidad and Tobago title Sunday

Miss Tobago Renessa Ortiz - courtesy Coco Velvet International

Miss Tobago 2024 Renessa Ortiz was victorious in three of Miss World Trinidad and Tobago pre-pageant challenges. Ortiz was selected in the top 3 for the pageant’s Top Model 2024 Competition, the Head-to-head Challenge and the Fitness Challenge 2024, a media release said.

Ortiz won the Miss Tobago 2024 title at Makin’ Style Tobago which was hosted by Coco Velvet International at the Shaw Park Complex on March 3. The Golden Lane resident will now challenge 16 other community representatives for the Miss World Trinidad and Tobago title on June 23 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

Top Model 2024 Challenge

Dress: Richard Noel

Make up: Sacha Cosmetics

Fashion styling: Terrence Lacaille