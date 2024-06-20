Port of Spain police: Renewed wrecking a success

Onlookers watch as a vehicle is towed away on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

SINCE wrecking in Port of Spain resumed a little over three weeks ago, 208 vehicles have been towed and 25 fixed-penalty tickets have been issued.

Acting Sgt Ravi Maharaj, supervisor of towing operations in the city, gave these figures on June 20.

Maharaj said citizens have been more obedient in where they park and the streets have seen an ease in congestion.

"We have seen an improvement with regard to parking in Port of Spain, the taxi stands (St James and St Ann's) have been cleared up and Abercromby and Frederick Street have seen an ease in congestion."

Taxi drivers were previously said to have been "clamouring" for the return of wrecking, as illegal parking had affected their business.

Speaking at the impound on May 29 as rain fell, Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne said parking enforcement was very important to the city council and it was a "significant achievement for us in order to get the initiative started as we prepare for the rainy season.

"It's really timely we got the project started today."

On May 28 the mayor said resuming wrecking was necessary as the city prepared for the rainy season, particularly for emergency vehicles to move about freely.

Maharaj said wrecking has gone smoothly.

"There's not been much issues.

"No one wants to be wrecked, but people know where they have to come and pay to retrieve their vehicles."

On May 29 Maharaj warned that on Ariapita Avenue, elsewhere in Woodbrook and in St James, towing would take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

"We encourage people to lime, but we also encourage you to not park on corners, footpaths or to block any driveways."

Woodbrook residents have also experienced an ease, Maharaj said on June 20.

"In Woodbrook on a Friday and Saturday night, there have been several people that we have had to tow as result of blocking driveways."There was one night where a resident had an emergency and we had to tow a vehicle."