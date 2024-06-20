Gasparillo takes $14.5m Lotto Plus jackpot

An NLCB lotto booth in Port of Spain. - File photo

ONE lucky Lotto Plus player won June 19’s $14.5 million jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased on June 19 at Bargain Plus Supermarket Ltd, Gasparillo, the National Lotteries Control Board said in a news release on the night of June 19.

Trinidad and Tobago’s newest Lotto Plus millionaire hit the Jackpot with the winning numbers: 5, 15, 17, 21, 34, and the Powerball number 2.

The $14,526,638.98 jackpot winner will take home $13,073,975.082 after ten per cent tax.

The next minimum guaranteed $2 million jackpot will be drawn at 8.30 pm on June 22.