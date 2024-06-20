Duke on labour front against PNM: My priority is Tobago

Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke. -

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke has said his political priority at this time is on Tobago.

But Duke, a former Public Services Association (PSA) president, added that he is not opposed to the idea of supporting his former labour colleagues in any initiative that could benefit the working class.

This was his response on June 20 to a call by Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget for the creation of a national-front alliance against the PNM in next year's general election.

Roget made this call when he addressed a Labour Day rally at Charlie King Junction on June 19.

“In the coming weeks, with the exception of TTUTA (Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association) and any other paid political trade unions, with the exception of them, we in the trade union movement have agreed to meet all opposing forces and all political parties, including the UNC.”

At May Day celebrations in San Fernando, TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin said while the union has several issues it is addressing with the Education Ministry on behalf of teachers, it has never aligned itself with any political party

In a WhatsApp comment to Newsday, Duke said, " I am not opposed to supporting my colleagues in labour in any way that can benefit the working class of Trinidad and Tobago."

But he added, "Currently my focus is to continue representing Tobago and its people."

Relations between trade unions and political parties have not always been amicable over the years.

In 2010, Roget and other labour leaders campaigned actively through the MSJ against the PNM.

The MSJ became one of five parties which formed the People’s Partnership (PP) coalition, which defeated the PNM in the May 24, 2010 general election. The others were the UNC, the Congress of the People, the Tobago Organisation of the People and the National Joint Action Committee.

Relations between the PP and the labour movement soured in 2011 when the PSA agreed to a proposal for a five per cent wage cap on workers’ salaries from the PP. Roget was among the first labour leaders to condemn the PSA and PP for this. The feud between the PSA and JTUM on this issue caused a major split in the labour movement.

Duke was PSA president at that time.

On June 19, his PSA successor Leroy Baptiste suggested to trade union members at Charlie King Junction that the PSA and the labour movement enter into negotiations with the UNC to remove the PNM from office.

UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal and other high profile members – Opposition Senator Wade Mark and UNC MPs Dr Lackram Bodoe, David Lee and Rudranath Indarsingh – attended Labour Day celebrations in Fyzabad.

Moonilal wore a blue OWTU shirt and participated in the trade unions' march from Avocat Junction to Charlie King Junction.

A statement from the UNC on June 19 said the party underscored its commitment to workers through Moonilal’s participation in the march.

“Such initiatives strengthen the bonds between policymakers and the grassroots, fostering a more inclusive dialogue on labour rights and fair treatment.”