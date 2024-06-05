Flippant answer by AG

THE EDITOR: Attorney General Reginald Armour SC told a standing finance committee meeting in Parliament he has to pay attorneys who have worked for the state $120 million. When asked by an opposition MP for a list of the attorneys, both foreign and local, the AG's reply was simply, he "will consult with them to ascertain if they wish to have their names made public."

What’s so special about attorneys?

I might be wrong, but I always thought the AG's job was to seek the interest of the citizens. To me, he has signalled otherwise. In how many countries, worldwide, would a high government official offer such a reply to a question, in Parliament, and remain in office?

The other AG (Auditor General) is trying to get answers for an unaccounted $2.6 billion and now this answer?

If citizens are prepared to accept such a flippant answer, then I say let's get rid of all forms of accountability, if there are any left, and let the Government do as it wishes with our money, for clearly it is showing it's not ours to question.

C PETERS

via e-mail