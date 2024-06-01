Hinds: 2,500 new cameras operational

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - File photo by Roger Jacob

TWO thousand, five hundred new surveillance cameras have been operationalised across TT says National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. The announcement was made at the police passing-out ceremony at the St James Police Training Academy on Wednesday.

"These are deployed in addition to the approximately 1,749 cameras that were already on the grid," Hinds said.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy mandated by the National Security Council which includes the procurement of another 2,500 cameras to be added to the existing platform.

This will bring the total number of cameras to around 6,749.

During his address at the parade, Hinds added that 50 new vehicles were being added to the police’s existing fleet.

“To enhance police mobility, patrols and presence in our communities, we have been making more vehicles available to the police.”

By way of further support to the police, Hinds said efforts have been made to strengthen TT’s border security and control.

“In this regard” he said, “Cabinet has long approved; and we have contracted with Damen shipbuilders, to return our 12 Damen vessels to full service. The contract is being performed as we speak.”

Hinds said the first vessel was expected to be back in the water in September.

The others will return intermittently and are expected to be back to full service by 2025.