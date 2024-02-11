Heavy burden on pleasures

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Rising costs have placed a heavy burden on the everyday pleasures of the common man. The humble joys of a beer and a roti, once a frugal source of entertainment, now come at a staggering cost of approximately $40.

This steep increase is not limited to leisure alone; even fast food options like chicken and fries have witnessed a surge in prices, adding an additional financial strain on individuals.

Basic necessities such as groceries and rents are also on the incline, exacerbating the financial challenges faced by the less affluent.

The poor man, already grappling with economic hardships, now finds himself forced to allocate a significant portion of his income to meet these essential needs. What was once a simple and affordable lifestyle has become a luxury beyond reach for many.

In this era of escalating prices, the common man is navigating a landscape where the simplest of pleasures are turning into unaffordable indulgences.

The widening gap between income and expenditure underscores the pressing need for economic policies that address these disparities and ensure that the basic comforts of life remain within reach for everyone.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail