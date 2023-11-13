Legends League duties force Jason Mohammed's Windies retirement

FLASHBACK: In this January 22, 2021 file photo, West Indies' captain Jason Mohammed plays a shot during the second one-day international match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. -

Trinidad and Tobago A-List veteran batsman Jason Mohammed says his upcoming commitments with the Legends League Cricket T20 tournament meant he had to retire from international cricket and make the announcement “as soon as possible.”

Mohammed, 37, announced his retirement from West Indies cricket before helping the TT Red Force capture the CG United Super50 title, at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.

“It was a tough decision,” he told media after the Red Force’s seven-wicket win over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, with which the team won their 14th Super50 tournament.

“I got into the Legends League in India, hence the reason why I had to make my announcement as soon as possible. That was the reason for it being announced before the match,” he explained.

The Legends League is a franchise T20 tournament, first played in India in 2022.

He issued a statement before the final, saying, “I have had the privilege and opportunity to represent and lead West Indies in the 50-over and 20-over formats, which I have worked and dedicated 20 plus years of my life towards achieving.

He said his journey has “been long, challenging and rewarding (as) I was able to fulfill my childhood dreams.

“Throughout this tenure, it would not have been possible without God and the support of my coaches, family, parents, friends and supporters, wife, and my beautiful baby girl.

“I thank West Indies for the opportunity to have represented at the highest level and this will forever remain etched in my heart as one of my greatest accomplishments.

“While I part ways at the international level, I am physically capable, motivated and driven to represent Trinidad and Tobago cricket, other clubs and franchises with the highest level of commitment, determination and success.”

Mohammed played his last ODI for the West Indies against Australia in July 2021.

Celebrating the team’s victory on Saturday, Mohammed told the media he hopes to play for TT until 2025.

“Fitness and performance will determine that. So once I’m fit and keep performing, I’ll be happy to continue representing my country.”

He said 39 seems like a good age for him to “walk away,” adding, “There are some things I still want to achieve… And if I can help the younger guys (improve), when I and the other senior guys move away (TT cricket) will be in a good place.”

The team's victory on Saturday, he said, has also been a reflection of positive steps being made by the team, and a good way to answer critics.

"It's very emotional for us because those sorts of things being said about us — there was no point in time we were under pressure over it — but we were just happy to do it but our country, our cricket board, our selectors, and most importantly our captain and coach, who stood up a lot to the noise coming from outside.

"We're happy to do it for him."