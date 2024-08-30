Diego Martin 'PH' taxi driver robs passengers

POLICE are searching for a man who posed as a 'PH' taxi driver and robbed his two female passengers with the help of a female accomplice.

On August 29, a 34-year-old woman stopped a silver Nissan B14 in Richplain, Diego Martin with a female passenger in the front seat. She got into the car, as she thought it was a PH taxi.

The driver also picked up a 76-year-old man at Four Roads, Diego Martin.

The driver then stopped at Carlos Street, Woodbrook, got out of the car, opened the back door and knelt on the 34-year-old woman’s lap as the woman in the front seat announced a robbery.

He struggled with the male passenger, hitting him several times on the head and body. The driver then demanded the man hand over his belongings, including $2,000 in cash, two Samsung phones worth a total of $3,800, and his passport.

The front-seat passenger meanwhile took the other victim’s handbag, valued at $400, her Samsung phone, worth $3,000 and robbed her of $300 cash.

The two then made both victims get out of the car and drove off.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or call Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS.