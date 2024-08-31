Trini artistes honoured at Caribbean Music Awards

Patrice Roberts -

It was a star-studded night for the region’s performers as many donned their finest apparel to attend the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards on August 29.

Many of TT’s artistes were in the winner's row, with Patrice Roberts winning the Female Soca Artist of the Year.

She posted to Instagram saying, “Honoured to be named Female of the Year. This journey has been one of resilience and pushing through the toughest of times.

“I’m deeply thankful to be recognised for my hard work. This wouldn’t be possible without my incredible team, writers, and producers - your unwavering support and talent made this achievement a reality.

“Here’s to continuing the journey together.”

The ceremony was held at Kings Theatre, Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.

Nailah Blackman and her team including manager Anson “Anson Pro” Soverall also received two awards – Video of the Year - Soca and Collaboration of the Year - Soca .

Blackman said she attended the awards ceremony withs no expectation and winning the two awards had her at a loss for words. But she thanked her family, fans, management, writers and producers for the song Come Home (which won the awards) and fellow artiste, Skinny Fabulous.

Dancehall artiste Spice and comedian Majah Hype were the event’s hosts.

Anson Pro said it was a blessing to be a part of the moment. He thanked the team for the “masterpiece of a music video” and added that it was a well-deserved win.

“Best collaboration of the Year perfectly sums up the joint effort of the team responsible for putting this masterpiece called Come Home together,” he said.

He added that “full congratulations and respect” went out to Blackman and Skinny Fabulous for not only giving the song perfectly executed vocals but also their live performances were “some of the greatest” he ever witnessed.

Machel Montano – there as a presenter and nominee – gave the Mighty Sparrow the Calypso Recipient Award.

In a video shared to social media Montano is seen singing Congo Man with “The Birdie,” while the audience was heard loudly singing along with Montano and Sparrow.

In a caption, Montano wrote it was a joy to sing with Sparrow. He thanked Sparrow for his many years of greatness in calypso and soca.

“You paved the way for us all and you helped me to become who I am today!!!” Montano wrote.

Montano was also a recipient of the ceremony’s 2023 lifetime achievement award.

Ravi B was the Chutney Award Honoree.

On Facebook he wrote that he was honoured and humbled to be the first to receive the award.

He added that the moment was a dream come true and a testament to the power of perseverance, passion and the “incredible support” from his fans, family and everyone who believed in his journey.

He added that the award did not belong to him but to all those who lived and loved chutney.

Cedella Marley, Jamaican singer Marcia Griffiths and soca legend Alison Hinds were also honoured. Hinds received the Elite Icon Award.

New categories were introduced to the awards this year such as French Caribbean Artist and Latin Caribbean Artist and Bouyon Artist.