Trinidad and Tobago 4x100m men qualify for World U-20 final

TT sprinter Hakeem Chinapoo. - NAAA/FILE PHOTO

The Trinidad and Tobago men's 4x100-metre team will be hunting a medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru on August 31.

On August 30, the quartet of Che Wickham, brothers Kadeem and Hakeem Chinapoo, and Dylan Woodruffe finished second in heat four to seal a place in the final. Only the first-place finisher in each of the four heats advanced automatically to the final.

The next four fastest teams, including TT, also progressed.

TT clocked 39.77 seconds, behind Jamaica who won in 39.54.

Nigeria ended third behind TT in 40.28, but did not advance to the final.

TT have the sixth-fastest time heading into the final.

All the teams will be confident of earning a medal as the times were close. The top six qualifiers clocked between 39.54 and 39.77. Thailand were second fastest in 39.56; Korea third in 39.71; France fourth in 39.73; and Great Britain were fifth fastest in 39.75.

The final is scheduled for August 31 at 6.50 pm, TT time. TT will run in lane three.

The other TT relay teams did not progress past the heats.

The TT women's 4x100m team of long jump finalist Janae De Gannes, Kenniyah Guischard-Yearwood, Akira Malaver and Alexxe Henry were disqualified in heat two.

The men's 4x400m team of Joshua Perry, Daeshaun Cole, Dorian Charles and Kyrell Thomas were fifth out of six teams in heat three in three minutes, 11.67 seconds. TT were more than four seconds behind Japan, who won the heat in 3:07.04. The first two in each of the three heats, plus the next two fastest times, qualified for the final.

Cheyne West ended seventh in heat three of the men's 400m hurdles in 53.09 and missed out on a place in the final.