UNC reveals crime-fighting plans

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

Citing the murders of three people between Monday night and Tuesday morning, UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar vowed to tackle crime and violence through a combination of hard and soft crime-fighting initiatives, together with restructuring the Ministry of National Security.

Speaking at the UNC virtual meeting on Thursday night, Persad-Bissessar accused the government of being incapable of addressing crime and pledged to deal with it by investing more in the youth.

"The UNC will invest in education, the UNC will invest in youth. Investing in job creation, because that will help bring down the crime.

“We will help restore trust in the police.

“We will strengthen the security apparatus architecture by restructuring the Ministry of National Security into the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence."

She said the UNC would also ensure the police are equipped with tablets and dashboard cameras in all police vehicles.

To streamline the prosecution of criminal matters, Persad-Bissessar also promised to fill vacancies at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure cases are dealt with expeditiously.