Man drowns in Mayaro

Tara Chaitram, 63, whose son Rajeev Chaitram drowned at a beach in Mayaro on August 31, speaks with members of the media at her home in Cedar Hill, Princes Town. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

TARA Chaitram, 63, was distraught on August 31 after learning that her son Rajeev, 33, had died in a drowning incident in Mayaro.

According to reports, Rajeev and other relatives had gone to spend a pre-Independence Day lime at a beach house there on August 30.

He drowned around 6.20 am when he went into the sea to help two relatives who had got into difficulty.

At his family's home in Cedar Hill, Princes Town, Chaitram said she was shocked when relatives told her Rajiv had drowned

"My son drowned in Mayaro. I couldn't take that one."

She described Rajeev as a jolly person.

Chaitram said the father of four was looking forward to the start of the new school term next week. She added that he made sure his children had everything they needed for the new term.

A relative who was part of the group that went to Mayaro with Rajeev said fishermen did all they could, but could not save him. The relative said there was a strong undercurrent offshore at that time.

Investigations are ongoing.