Man abducted, found dead in Ste Madeleine

A policeman. - File photo by David Reid

ANDREW Persadie, 42, was found dead near a pond in Ste Madeleine on August 31 after he was allegedly abducted from his home in Union Hall.

At the scene, relatives of Persadie were distraught after they identified his body.

Police officers investigated the area where Persadie was found.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) member Kriston Rambharat told the media Persadie was taken from his home by two men around 5.30 am. He said HSRT was subsequently notified and started to search for Persadie in the Ste Madeleine area.

Rambharat said the search party received information around 12.30 pm that Persadie's body had been found on the ground near a pond.

Investigations are ongoing.