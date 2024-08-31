Woman knocked down, dies on Claude Noel Highway

Relatives and officials at the scene of the the fatal accident, on the Claude Noel Highway, Tobago, that claimed the life of Rolisa Cooke, 24. - VISUAL STYLES

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a road accident which claimed the life of a Tobago woman on August 30.

Rolisa Cooke, 24, of Hampden Road, Lowlands, died instantly after she was struck by a black Volkswagen sedan while trying to cross the Claude Noel Highway, near Agostini Insurance Brokers, Lowlands.

A police report said around 7.45 pm, the driver of the sedan, 25, of Buccoo Road, Mt Pleasant and a front-seat passenger, were driving west along the highway when he saw a woman in the middle of the road trying to cross to the northern side.

The driver told police there was oncoming traffic heading east some distance away.

He said the lighting conditions were poor and he tried to pull to the right to avoid hitting the woman.

But the woman "froze" and he struck her with the front of the sedan, which threw her to the southern side of the road.