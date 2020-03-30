TT has 83 covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The number of confirmed covid19 cases in TT has gone up by one, and now stands at 83, the Ministry of Health said in its afternoon update on Monday.

The number of deaths remained at three and only one patient has been discharged.

CARPHA has done 539 tests.

The ministry said the additional case was someone with a history of recent travel.

In its morning update, the ministry said of the four additional cases listed onMonday, one was the first confirmed case of close contact with someone who tested positive for covid19.

The second and third confirmed cases were also people who had been inclose contact with someone with a recent travel history and the fourth confirmed case was still “pending epidemiological investigation.”

It also repeated that of the confirmed cases, 49 were from among from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

Forty-six were from the 68 who were brought back from the cruise together. There were three from among the people who returned separately from the cruise.