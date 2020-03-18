Shell gets approval for Colibri gas development, first gas expected 2022

Shell TT has made a final investment decision approving its Colibri project off the northeast coast of Trinidad, including the development of Block 22 and NCMA-4 (north coast marine area).

The two blocks are held in partnership with the Heritage Petroleum Co Ltd.

In a release, the energy giant said Colibri is expected to add a total of 43,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day or 250 million standard cubic feet of gas production per day, through a series of four subsea natural gas wells. Colibri will also include the installation of flowlines from the wells to the existing Poinsettia Platform located in the NCMA acreage. Drilling is expected to commence in the second half of 2020, with first gas anticipated in 2022.

In the statement, Shell TT's vice president and country chair Eugene Okpere said the development, along with Barracuda which was commissioned in 2019, were critical to the company's near to medium growth strategy in TT and part of its commitment to secure the country's energy future.

“We’re really excited to have achieved this milestone coming on the heels of the approval of the Barracuda project in November 2019.”

In November 2016, Shell TT purchased 100 per cent of Centrica’s gas interests off the north coast, including NCMA 1, NCMA-4 and Block 22.

The Shell-operated Colibri development is co-owned with Heritage, which has a working interest of 10 per cent and 20 per cent respectively in Block 22 and NCMA-4. Colibri, when combined with Barracuda and existing developments, will deliver more gas to the TT domestic market and the LNG export markets.