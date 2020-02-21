Central Bank gives first look at new polymer notes

Photo via Central Bank's website.

THE Central Bank has revealed the design and look of the polymer notes for the $50, $20, $10, $5 and $1 bills. The bills will become publicly available from September 2020.

All bills remain the same defining colour but the bank's award-winning $50 has gotten a make-over. It is now entirely orange and does not have hints of green or yellow.

The old notes will remain legal tender until the end of 2021.

In December 2019 during the changeover process from the old cotton-based $100 bills to polymer, the bank had indicated the other notes will eventually be changed.